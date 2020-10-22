This Dolby Vision Video Shot on the iPhone 12 Pro Looks Amazing

iPhones have always been far ahead of other smartphones when it comes to video recording and with Dolby Vision recording support on the iPhone 12 series, Apple has further increased that gap. What’s even better is that one can directly edit these videos right on the iPhone, something that’s not possible on any Android smartphone. So how good do Dolby Vision HDR videos shot on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro look like?

YouTuber Jonathan Morrison shot an entire video in Dolby Vision HDR using the iPhone 12 Pro to showcase its camera prowess. I will let the amazing footage below do the talking for itself below.

You need to make sure that you watch the video on a device that has an HDR display as well as otherwise the video will be played back in SDR (Standard Dynamic Range). The benefit of Dolby Vision HDR is that videos recorded in this format have a higher dynamic range and more vibrant colors. If you have an iPhone X or newer, you will truly be able to enjoy the video embedded above in all its glory. If YouTube is playing the HDR video on your device, the settings cog for the video resolution will show HDR as an option. Most PC monitors do not support HDR and on such devices, the video will not look that impressive to you.

If you do end up watching the above video in HDR, drop a comment and let us know your thoughts on it! Were you amazed by its quality?