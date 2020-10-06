Download: Apple’s October 13 Event-inspired Wallpapers for iPhone

Apple announced an online event dated for October 13, a few hours ago, where the brand is expected to launch iPhone 12 series smartphones. The event invitation has a unique, orange-colored Apple logo. And the popular graphics designer, AR7, wasted no time in creating beautiful wallpapers for iPhones based on this logo.

AR7 is a well-known graphics designer who creates wallpapers, widgets, and other such stuff for Apple devices, among other products. Every time Apple releases a new logo for a particular (launch) event, the graphics designer makes a set of wallpapers based on those logos. And as expected, AR7 has made wallpapers based on the Apple logo revealed in the ‘Hi, Speed’ launch event invitation.

The graphics designer has made one wallpaper with the Apple logo and one wallpaper with just design/theme of the ‘Hi-Speed’ launch event for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone X. He has also made a version of these wallpapers for all other iPhones. Unfortunately, AR7 didn’t make wallpapers based on the new logo for Macs, desktops, or other devices. Anyway, you can download the wallpapers from AR7 based on the ‘Hi, Speed’ launch event invitation from the Google Drive link that he has shared in his Twitter post.

The ‘Hi, Speed’ launch event that is scheduled for October 13 will commence at 10:00 AM PDT. Along with iPhone 12 series smartphones, the brand is also expected to launch AirPods Studio and AirTags at the launch event.