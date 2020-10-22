Download: New iOS 14.2 Wallpapers

Apple released iOS 14.2 Beta 4 yesterday. The new firmware brought with it bug fixes and performance improvements. And that was about it. However, it turns out that iOS 14.2 Beta 4 also brings with it a bunch of new wallpapers.

The new set of wallpapers includes photorealistic and drawn art wallpapers. Both these types of wallpapers are available in light mode as well as the dark mode to suit everyone’s system theme preference. If you are not a beta user, you will have to wait till the release of the stable version of iOS 14.2 to experience these wallpapers. Fortunately for us, the new wallpapers have been extracted from the firmware so that any iPhone user can download and use them. You can download these new wallpapers from here.

These are, however, static wallopers, unlike the live wallpapers that were offered with iOS 14.1. But they are still a welcome edition, giving people something new to refresh the look of their iPhone’s lock-screen and home-screen.