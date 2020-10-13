Download: iPhone 12 Wallpapers

Apple released the iOS 14.1 update following the iPhone 12 announcement earlier today. Apple tends to bundle new wallpapers with new iPhones and the iPhone 12 lineup is no different. The iOS 14.1 update comes with these wallpapers which have now been extracted so you can use them in your existing iPhone.

There are five wallpapers but there’s a dark and light theme for each of them which takes the total to 10 wallpapers. The new wallpapers will debut on the iPhone 12 and their colors match that of the device itself. These are actually live wallpapers, though since there’s no way to share them, you will have to suffice with the static versions.

You can get a preview of the wallpapers in the gallery below.







You can download an archive containing the full resolution light and dark versions of the wallpaper above from here.

You might not intend to buy the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro but with these wallpapers, you can at least give your iOS home screen a new look. You can also check out some of the best weather and clock widgets for the iPhone to further improve its home screen.