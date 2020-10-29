Download: New macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Wallpapers

Apple is yet to release macOS Big Sur to the public but the company yesterday seeded the first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 to developers. The new beta does not seem to come with any new features but it does come with some new wallpapers. You don’t need to be using the latest beta of macOS Big Sur to enjoy the new wallpapers though.

The wallpapers have been extracted from macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta which means you can use them on your existing Mac, Windows PC, or any other device. The new Big Sur wallpapers are very similar to the wallpapers that Apple added to the last iOS 14.2 beta release as well. In total, there are over 40 new wallpapers in macOS Big Sur 11.0.1. Most of them are just variations of the same wallpaper as on macOS Big Sur, they change color depending on the time of the day. You can check out some of the new wallpapers added in macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 below.











If you liked the above wallpapers, you can download them and more by hitting the source link below. They all have a resolution of 6,000 pixels or higher so they will look great even on your 5K Retina iMac or the Pro Display XDR.