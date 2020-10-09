Report: First Apple Silicon Mac Will Launch in November

Apple is expected to pull the wraps from iPhone 12 at the “Hi, Speed” event on October 13th. Earlier this year, the company announced Apple Silicon, and we later learned that the first Mac with Apple Silicon would be launched by the end of this year. Bloomberg’s latest report says Apple will launch the Mac with Apple Silicon in November.

Many expected Apple to unveil the first Mac with Apple Silicon at the upcoming event. However, according to the report, the Apple Silicon will debut in November. Apple is expected to host “another launch event” in November. That said, we are not sure whether Apple Silicon will debut on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or perhaps even a 12-inch MacBook.

The first Mac laptop with Apple’s own processor, among other products, will emerge at another launch in November.

We would not get to see the new Mac in the upcoming event considering Gurman’s report is spot on. Apple announced Apple Silicon at WWDC and also detailed the roadmap. The company promises class-leading performance and will ultimately transition to Apple Silicon in the next two years. Since Apple Silicon is based on ARM architecture, future Macs will run iPhone/iPad apps without any changes. Once the transition takes place, all the iOS/iPad OS apps will run on Mac, and we could also see a unified App Store.

Analysts believe the upcoming iPhone 12 will trigger a significant update cycle. They base this on the prediction that the iPhone 12 will support 5G, and “5G networks are more built out in China.” Furthermore, the iPhone 12 is expected to arrive with a major design overhaul, and this can potentially act as a catalyst for a “major upgrade cycle.” Apple has sent out invites for the “Hi, Speed” event, and here is what you can expect.