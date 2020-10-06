Gmail is Getting a New Logo As Google Workspace Debuts

Google today announced Google Workspace which is basically a rebrand of G Suite with the addition of some new features and integrated user experience. As a part of the revamp, Google will also roll out new icons for its key services including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet.

For now, Google is rolling out an “integrated experience” which will see core “communication and collaboration—like chat, email, voice and video calling, and content management and collaboration” tools being available in one place. The integrated experience will allow users to work on a document on Google Docs while being on a video call on Meet, initiating a video call right from within Google Docs, being able to share a document in Chat and work on it in real-time without having to open the full-fledged app, and more. This new experience will be available to paying customers first, with consumers getting it in the coming months.

As a part of the redesign, the team at Google even thought of ditching the ‘M’ entirely from the logo before changing its mind. The final result is something that’s different and yet recognizable.

Cyphers’s team relied on regular user testing and feedback to guide their decisions. They toyed with losing the trademark Gmail “M” at one point and even thought about moving away from the traditional Gmail red but found people reacted negatively to both of those changes. To their surprise, though, they discovered the logo’s long-standing envelope element wasn’t as critical to the design as they had anticipated.

The iconography is also getting updated across all of Google’s apps and services as a part of the Workspace launch. There are a lot more changes and improvements in Google Workspace and you can read all about it here.