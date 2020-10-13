Everything Apple Announced at Today’s ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 Event

This has been a year of virtual events and Apple just concluded the ‘Hi, Speed’ event. The company has pulled the wraps from the much-awaited iPhone 12 series that includes iPhone 12 mini. All the new iPhones support 5G and come equipped with an OLED display. Apple has also launched the new HomePod mini, MagSafe charging and Beats Flex wireless headphones.

Apple has extended its audio offerings with the new HomePod mini. The latest HomePod comes with a spherical design and thanks to the $99 price tag it directly competes with smart speakers from Google and Amazon.

HomePod mini flaunts seven tweeters and a 4-inch woofer. Apple says it offers 360-degree audio with the help of down-firing woofer and passive radiators. Furthermore, the HomePod mini is smaller at 3.3-inch in-height as opposed to HomePod which stands at 6.8-inch. Other features include Siri for voice command, multiple profile support, and stereo audio setup.

Apple has reintroduced MagSafe Charging on the new iPhone 12. The MagSafe charger is a circular shaped pad that aligns with magnetic pins on the back of the iPhone 12. It supports a charging rate up to 15W thus making it the fastest way to wirelessly charge an iPhone. Apple is also offering a bunch of accessories based on MagSafe and this includes a dual charger capable of charging the Apple Watch.

Apple has pulled the wraps from iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini at the event. The iPhone 12 touts an OLED display and offers 5G connectivity. The design and a rather affordable price tag should help appease buyers.

The iPhone 12 mini comes equipped with a 5.4-inch Super Retina display and the iPhone 12 a 6.1-inch display. The display features include HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and a notch for Face ID. Under the hood lies Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chip that promises a 30 percent spike in performance. Camera options include a dual rear camera setup with 12MP ultra-wide shooter and a 12MP primary sensor with OIS. Apple says the iPhone 12 is capable of recording better low-light videos.

Apple’s top of the line iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max arrive with a new design. The iPhone 12 Pro Max now comes with a bigger 6.7-inch display and so does the iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch display. Furthermore, the display is protected by a Ceramic Shield cover that is expected to fare considerably better in drop performance.

The iPhone 12 Pro offers major improvements in camera details. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max sport a triple rear camera setup with the much-rumored LiDAR scanner. The rear camera unit includes 12MP primary shooter, wide lens, 12MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom. Apple will not bundle the EarPods and wall charger with the iPhone 12 Pro series so as to minimize environmental waste.

Apple has launched an update to BeatsX headphones. The Beats Flex is priced at $49 and is powered by Apple’s W1 chip. The earbuds are connected by a flex form cable that coils easily and is made up of Nitinol. It comes with in-ear detection and a rated battery backup of 12 hours.