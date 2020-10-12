HomePod mini and New Apple TV to Feature U1 Ultra Wideband Chip

Leaker Jon Prosser claims that the upcoming HomePod mini and the Apple TV will feature a U1 Ultra WIdeband chip for spatial awareness. Apple debuted the U1 chip inside the iPhone 11 lineup last year.

It has been repeatedly rumored that the U1 Ultra Wideband chip will play a key role in future Apple products as its precise indoor positioning abilities will open up a world of possibilities. So far, Apple has only used the U1 chip to enhance AirDrop and offer CarKey functionality for selected vehicles. However, the company has seemingly a lot in store, with the chip working with the AirTags as well to offer precise tracking in indoor conditions.

As per Jon Prosser, this will allow the HomePod mini and the new Apple TV to act as UWB base-stations and allow them to precisely track your location when inside the house. This information will also be useful for media controls, brightness/volume control, and door locks. Seemingly, it will also turn regular hardware into HomeKit hardware. Additionally, Prosser says the Find My app can alert users when any of their devices are moved from their location or taken away from your home.

Can also be used in the Find My app when you’re away from home to alert you if any of your devices have been moved within or taken from your home. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 12, 2020

Apart from the iPhone 11, the new Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. Given the importance of this chip, it is not surprising that Apple plans to include it on the HomePod mini and the Apple TV as well.

Apple is expected to announce the $99 HomePod mini along with an Apple TV refresh with faster internals at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event on October 13. The company will also be launching its iPhone 12 lineup and should announce new features that will take advantage of the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.