HomePod mini Renders Leak, Shows Off New Spherical Design

Leaker Evan Blass has not just leaked the various color options of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro but also images of the HomePod mini. The press renders give us our first look at the HomePod mini which looks quite a bit different from the regular HomePod.

Unlike the original HomePod which had a cylindrical shape, the upcoming HomePod mini features a spherical shape with a touch panel at the top to control its volume and media playback. The front of the smart speaker still seems to be made of the same fabric as the original HomePod. Like the original, Apple will be offering the HomePod mini in Space Gray and White colors.

Previous leaks have indicated that the HomePod mini will be priced at $99. It will feature Apple’s S5 chip and an U1 Ultra Wideband chip thereby allowing it to precisely track the position of the user and other devices indoors. Interestingly, the new design of the HomePod mini is very similar to Amazon’s latest-gen Echo speaker. With the renders of the HomePod mini leaking, the only surprise that Apple will now have in store for us at its event later today is how Siri might have improved.

Apple will be live-streaming its ‘Hi, Speed’ event later today so you can watch it on any of the devices that you own. You can also find the start time of the event in your time zone here.