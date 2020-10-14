HomePod Users Will Soon be Able to Set Apple Music Songs as Alarm

Apple finally launched the HomePod mini at the “Hi, Speed” event. The latest HomePod features a spherical design and is much more affordable at $99. Apple has added a new HomePod feature to make it easier for you to get up in the morning. Until now, HomePod users could set the alarm on the smart speakers; now, they can select Apple Music tracks as an alarm tone.

MacRumors unearthed the feature in the latest HomePod beta. Soon HomePod users will be able to wake up to their favorite tunes instead of the dull default alarm. Earlier, one could set songs as an Alarm tone, but they had to rely on automation. Starting now, Apple Music subscribers will be able to choose a song and set it as an alarm sound. You need to have an active Apple Music subscription.

Users can tap on the “Play Media” option on the HomePod Alarm menu and choose a song. If you are not yet subscribed to Apple Music, the menu will take you to the subscription page. Currently, HomePod only allows Apple Music subscribers to choose songs as their alarm tone. It would be interesting to see if Apple will allow users to set songs from Spotify as an alarm tone.

HomePod mini users will also get the new feature. Most of us use small smart speakers like HomePod mini on the bedside table. With the new feature, you will be able to set your favorite song as an alarm. The latest HomePod mini features a down-firing woofer and passive radiators that help in offering 360-degree audio. Furthermore, you will also be able to pair multiple HomePod’s and set up a stereo audio system.