How to Recover Lost Data From iPhone With Dr.fone

Apple offers one of the best iPhone data backup/restore method using iCloud or iTunes. The process works seamlessly among Apple devices and it’s the perfect example of Apple’s “It Just Works” philosophy. However, there can be times when you accidentally lost your precious iPhone data due to water damage, system crash, failed jailbreak attempt, or forgotten password. There’s a way you can solve these issues at home by using Dr.Fone’s Data Recovery software.

Normally, when you delete or lose data from an iPhone, it isn’t lost forever. With the right software, you can easily retrieve the lost data on the iPhone. However, you shouldn’t opt for any random third-party software with tall claims. Instead, you should go ahead and try this safe, reliable, and free iPhone data recovery software that has a higher success rate of recovering lost iPhone data. The good news is, it’s compatible with all the iOS versions including the latest iOS 14 update.

What is Dr.Fone Data Recovery? And Why Should You Buy It?

Wondershare’s Data Recovery is the complete iPhone and iPad management app that offers tons of features often missing in Apple’s official solutions. Dr.Fone Data Recovery is available for both Windows and macOS. The toolkit lets you recover iPhone data after restore, backup/restore iPhone data to PC or Mac, provides one-click export photos to PC, social media (WhatsApp or Line) chat transfer from iPhone to Android, common fixes for iPhone issues, and more.

The toolkit supports all the major iPhones and iPads including the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11. It also works flawlessly with the latest version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

How to Recover Lost Data From iPhone

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to recover lost data from iPhone.

Step 1: First, you need to download Dr.fone software from the link below.

➤ Download: Dr.Fone for PC or Mac

Step 2: Use the USB cable that comes with your iOS device to connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, to your computer.

Step 3: After a successful connection, open the Dr.fone software and go to Data Recovery.

Step 4: Once the program detects your device, it will show you the window as below.

Step 5: Dr.fone can recover data from all the sources including the iCloud backup file, iTunes backup file, and iOS device. You will see the deleted files as well as existed files on the device. Hit Start Scan at the bottom.

Step 6: The scanning g process may last a few minutes, depending on the amount of data on your device. During the scanning process, if you see that the data you’re looking for is there, then you can click the “Pause” button to stop the process.

Step 7: Once it’s completed, you can see a scan result generated by the program. Data both lost and existing on your device are displayed in categories.

Select the type of data that you want to recover. By clicking the file type on the left side, you can preview the found data. And you can see there is a search box on the top right of the window. You can search for a specific file by typing a keyword in the search box. Then save the data to your computer or your device by clicking the recovery button.

As for text messages, iMessage, contacts, or notes, when you click Recover, a pop-up will ask you to “Recover to Computer” or “Recover to Device”. If you want to put these messages back to your iOS device, click “Recover to Device”.

Dr.Fone Does A Lot More

As I mentioned, Dr.Fone isn’t limited to Data Recovery. It can be your ultimate iOS toolkit with the following features.

Phone Manager

Dr.fone’s built-in Phone Manager makes it easy for users to manage Music, Videos, Photos, Apps, and more on PC.

WhatsApp Transfer

This one can be essential for many out there. WhatsApp doesn’t allow you to transfer data from iOS to Android or vice versa. With the built-in WhatsApp Transfer tool, you can transfer messages from your old Android phone to the new iPhone. Users can also perform WhatsApp chat backup for their Android device or iPhone.

Screen Unlock

Did you forget your iPhone passcode? You can unlock the iPhone or even remove the Apple ID using the Screen Unlock tool in dr.Fone. You can easily bypass your iPhone lock screen if you have forgotten your passcode or Screen Time passcode.

Phone Backup

Users can completely back up and restore their Android or iPhone using the Phone Backup function from the Wondershare dr.fone.

Phone Transfer

This is one of the best functions of Dr.Fone. It’s a blessing for someone like me who changes phone frequently. With Dr.Fone’s phone transfer function, you can easily move data from your old device to a new one.

Connect both your devices to the Mac/PC and dr.fone will detect the source device as well as the target device. Some Android phones may require you to enable USB Debugging. Follow the below instructions to enable the option from the Settings menu.

Before making a transfer, do glace over the Target and Source device. If they are not detected correctly, you can reverse them using the ‘Flip’ option. Select the data type that you want to transfer and hit the Start Transfer.

System Repair

Dr.Fone can fix over twenty iOS problems including blank screen, iPhone not booting up, iPhone not responding, the phone freezing up, and more.

Data Eraser

As the name suggests, you can completely erase data on your iPhone using the Data Eraser tool from Dr.Fone.

Dr.Fone also allows you to transfer data from Android to Android. The software is available on both Windows and macOS. The whole kit is priced at $139. Based on your requirements, you can purchase different functions of the software separately.

Download Wondershare dr.fone and do give it a try. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite feature of the dr.fone software.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.