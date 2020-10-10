Apple has announced its ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 event for October 13. Even if the new iPhones don’t interest you, there are plenty of other things that Apple will be unveiling at the event including the HomePod mini and possibly the AirPods Studio, and more. Since Apple will be holding the ‘Hi, Speed’ event virtually, it will be live streaming the event for all to watch.

While Apple has always live-streamed its product events, the company has now started streaming them on YouTube as well so that more people can watch them from the comfort of their home. Previously, one was forced to use Safari or other workarounds to watch the live stream of an Apple event but with YouTube streaming available, that’s no longer the case. If you are excited about Apple’s upcoming ‘Hi, Speed’ event and want to watch it live, check out how you can do so below.

When Does Apple’s iPhone 12 Event Start on October 13th?

Apple’s ‘Oh, Speed’ event is scheduled to start from 10:00 a.m. PDT on October 13th. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. Find the local start time of the iPhone 12 event here.

How to Watch Apple’s iPhone 12 Event Live

YouTube

This is the best way to catch Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 event on October 13th irrespective of which platform you use. The company has already made a video listing on its YouTube page and you can use the ‘Set Reminder’ function to remind you about the keynote before it starts.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options as well which you can find below.

Windows 10

Windows users can also live stream the event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser which comes with Windows 10.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

Apple TV

If you own an Apple TV, you can use the Events app on the streaming box to catch the October 13th event live. Simply go to the Watch Now category and select the ‘Hi, Speed’ event from the list.

iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch

You can go to Apple’s live stream page to catch the October 13th ‘Hi, Speed’ event live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 10 or newer.

Mac

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the event live stream as well.

Are you looking forward to Apple announcing the iPhone 12 lineup next week? Or are you more interested in the AirTags and HomePod mini?