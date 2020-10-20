iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Download Available Now

Apple today released the iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 update for all compatible iPhones and iPad. The company had published the update on its developer center last week before pulling it and then eventually releasing the Golden Master build.

iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 contain changes and improvements related to the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro as they are scheduled to hit retail stores from later this week starting October 23. For existing iPhones also, the update brings a number of new features and changes including support for 10-bit HDR video playback on iPhone 8 and newer.

If you have been facing various issues on your iPhone or iPad after updating it to iOS 14, you should update to iOS 14.1 as it fixes a number of such issues.

iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

– Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in ‌Photos‌ for ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later

– Addresses an issue where some ‌widgets‌, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

– Addresses an issue where dragging ‌widgets‌ on the ‌Home Screen‌ could remove apps from folders

– Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

– Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

– Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

– Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

– Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

– Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

– Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

– Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

– Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

– Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

– Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can install the iOS 14.1 OTA update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update and starting the download. Apple did not release a beta build of iOS 14.1 to developers or public beta testers. The company is currently running the iOS 14.2 beta program and the update is expected to be released next month.

Apart from iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1, Apple also released the 14.1 software update for HomePod that adds Intercom support to Siri as well as adds HomePod mini compatibility. It also adds some improvements to Siri. Below is the full change-log of the update:

Software version 14.1 includes support for ‌HomePod mini‌ and new ‌Siri‌ and Intercom features. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.

‌HomePod mini‌

– Setup and automatically transfer your Apple ID, ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Siri‌ and Wi-Fi settings to ‌HomePod mini‌ ‌Siri‌

– ‌Siri‌ suggestions appear in Maps when you ask ‌HomePod‌ for information about a location

– Web search requests to ‌HomePod‌ can be sent from ‌HomePod‌ to your ‌iPhone‌

– ‌Siri‌ can now stop alarms, timers, and media across ‌HomePod‌ speakers

– Voice recognition support for Podcasts for multiple users in the home Intercom

– Ask ‌HomePod‌ to make announcements to other ‌HomePod‌ speakers throughout your home

– Intercom to all ‌HomePod‌ speakers

– Intercom to a ‌HomePod‌ in a specific room or zone Other improvements and fixes

– Add music to your alarms and wake up to your personal song, playlist, or radio station from ‌Apple Music‌

– Fixes an issue where stereo pairs can sometimes play out of sync

– Improves reliability when using ‌Siri‌ to control multiple speakers

– Optimizes ‌Siri‌ performance

Do let us know what changes and features you have seen in iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1.