iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1: What’s New

Apple yesterday released the iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 update for all compatible iPhones and iPad. This is the first major point release of iOS 14 since its release in September. Major point updates of iOS tend to add new features but that’s not really the case with iOS 14.1. Below is everything that’s new with iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1.

The major highlight of the iOS 14.1 update is that it adds support for iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro which launch later this week. Apple’s change-log for iOS 14.1 highlights only one major change with the update — video playback support for 10-bit HDR10 videos on iPhone 8 and newer. Other changes are primarily bug fixes and stability improvements. Below is the full changelog of iOS 14.1 from Apple:

iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

– Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in ‌Photos‌ for ‌iPhone‌ 8 and later

– Addresses an issue where some ‌widgets‌, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

– Addresses an issue where dragging ‌widgets‌ on the ‌Home Screen‌ could remove apps from folders

– Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

– Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

– Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

– Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

– Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

– Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

– Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

– Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

– Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

– Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

– Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can also find a video showing everything that’s new with iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 below.

Have you noticed any other changes in iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1? Drop a comment and let us know!