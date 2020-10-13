iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to developers. The second beta of iOS 14.2 only introduced some new emoji while the first beta added deeper Shazam integration in the OS.

The first beta of iOS 14.2 added some nice new features including deeper Shazam integration, a beautiful Music widget for the Control Center, and more. The third beta is unlikely to bring more changes as Apple works on fixing the bugs and stability issues ahead of the public release of the OS later this month.

iOS 14.2 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 3 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

It is likely that we will see Apple release iOS 14.2 alongside the release of new iPhones later this month. Are you running the iOS 14.2 beta on your iPhone? Or are you sticking to the iOS 14 stable build for now?