iOS 14.2 Beta Users Repeatedly Getting ‘A New iOS Update is Now Available’ Pop Up

A number of iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta are constantly getting the “A new iOS update is now available. Please update from the iOS 14 beta.” error. The error usually shows up when an iPhone or iPad user is running an older build of an iOS beta that’s about to expire.

However, iPhone and iPad users are getting the above error even if they are running the latest iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 developer or public beta. The issue has been happening since the third beta of iOS 14.2 itself, though it seems to have started appearing more frequently for users with the fourth beta.

Many iPhone users on Reddit are complaining about the pop up showing up on their iPhone after every 10-15 minutes or after every time they unlock their device. Some users are also reporting the pop up showing up every time they swipe down to bring the notification center. This is likely a bug in the latest iOS 14 beta builds from Apple and removing the beta profile from your device is not going to solve the issue. Your only option here is to wait for Apple to release a new beta build of iOS 14.2 that fixes this issue or go back to a stable build of iOS 14.

Are you running the iOS 14.2 beta on your iPhone and getting the same “iOS update is now available” pop up after every few minutes? Drop a comment and let us know!