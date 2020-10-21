iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 4 Download Available Now

A day after releasing iOS 14.1 to the public, Apple has released the fourth developer beta of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2.

The first beta of iOS 14.2 added some nice new features including deeper Shazam integration, a beautiful Music widget for the Control Center, and more. In the following beta releases, Apple added new emoji to the OS as well. The fourth beta is unlikely to bring more changes as Apple works on fixing the bugs and stability issues ahead of the public release of the OS next month.

iOS 14.2 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 4 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Apple will presumably release iOS 14.2 alongside the release of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max next month. A public beta build of the OS should also be released within the next 24 hours. Are you running the iOS 14.2 beta on your iPhone? Or are you sticking to the iOS 14 stable build for now?