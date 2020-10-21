iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 4 Download Available Now

Apart from releasing the public build of iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1, Apple has also seeded the fourth beta of iOS 14.2 to developers.

The first beta of iOS 14.2 added some nice new features including deeper Shazam integration, a beautiful Music widget for the Control Center, and more. The second and third beta builds only fixed some bugs and did not introduce any other changes. It is unlikely that the fourth beta changes this as Apple is now likely focusing on fixing the bugs and stability issues ahead of the public release of the next month.

iOS 14.2 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14.2 Beta 4 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Apple will presumably release iOS 14.2 to the public ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max next month.