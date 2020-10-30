iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Release Candidate Download Available Now, Fixes ‘A New iOS Update is Available’ Bug

Apple today released the “Release Candidate” build of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to developers. This is essentially a Golden Master release from Apple ahead of the stable public release which could presumably happen next week.

Unlike iOS 14.1, iOS 14.2 is a major point release that brings some new features to the table. The first beta of iOS 14.2 added some nice new features including deeper Shazam integration, a beautiful Music widget for the Control Center, and more. In the following beta releases, Apple added new emoji to the OS as well. The Release Candidate iOS 14.2 build is unlikely to contain any major changes as Apple prepares for the release of the OS ahead of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch next month. Other changes in iOS 14.2 include new wallpapers, Optimized Battery Charging feature for the AirPods Pro, the ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Release Candidate also fixes the ‘A new iOS Update is Available’ bug that users were facing on the previous beta build.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Release Candidate can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. The public beta build of iOS 14.2 Release Candidate has also been released.

If you find any changes in the Release Candidate build of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, do drop a comment and let us know about it!