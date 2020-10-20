Video: iPad Air 4 Unboxing Shows off New Touch ID Power Button, Sky Blue Color

The unboxing video of the new iPad Air 4 is already online. It has been a busy week, with most of us focus on iPhone 12 and accessories like MagSafe. The iPad Air 4 will be up for sale starting this weekend, and if you are planning to buy one, watch this video.

A YouTube channel by the name Tech 107 has uploaded video and added a background score to keep things entertaining. The video shows off iPad Air 4 Sky Blue color in its full glory. iPad Air 4 is available in four colors, including space gray, silver, rose gold, green, and sky blue. Also noticeable is the Touch ID button that is now placed on the Top. It doubles up as a sleep/wake button.

We are not sure how the YouTuber managed to get hold of the iPad Air 4. However, this is the first iPad Air 4 unboxing video on YouTube. Apple announced the iPad Air 4 with significant design and hardware updates in September. The new iPad Air features slimmer bezels and borrows design elements from the iPad Pro. Apple has also ditched the lightning connector in favor of USB-C on the new iPad Air and moved the Touch ID button to the top.

The iPad Air 4 comes equipped with a larger 10.9-inch True Tone display and supports Apple Pencil. It is powered by the latest A14 Bionic chip and boasts an improved 12MP rear-facing camera and a 7MP Smart HDR front-facing/selfie camera. Furthermore, Apple executive touts the iPad Air’s Touch ID power button as an ‘Incredible feat of Engineering.’