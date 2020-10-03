iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic Geekbench Scores Leak, Faster than Intel’s 10th Gen CPU

Apple debuted the A14 Bionic chip inside the new 10.9-inch iPad Air last month. While the company boasted about its power and efficiency improvements, it did not mention any benchmark scores. Now, ahead of the iPad Air release this month, the Geekbench score of the A14 Bionic chip has been revealed.

In the benchmarks, the A14 Bionic scored 1583 scored in the single-core benchmark and 4198 in the multi-core benchmarks. For comparison, the iPhone 11 scores 1334 and 3512 in the single-core and multi-core benchmarks in Geekbench. The single-core scores are even higher than the A12Z Bionic found inside the 2020 iPad Pro which managed a score of 1119. It did perform better than the 6-core A14 in the multi-core benchmarks with a score of 4542.

The Geekbench listing points to the A14 Bionic having a clock speed of 2.99GHz, up from the 2.67GHz of the A13 Bionic inside the iPhone 11 Pro.

While not specified, Apple is expected to use the same A14 Bionic chip inside its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup as well. The company tends to debut a new A-series chipset with a new iPhone release every year but had to use the new iPad Air as the launch device this year due to the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Going by the scores, it is clear that Apple has once again managed to deliver a 20-30% jump in performance on the CPU front. Geekbench does not test the Neural Engine and the ML performance of the chips which Apple claims have improved by over 50% on the A14.

Our Take

The single-core scores of the A14 are also higher than Intel’s Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, though the latter does beat it handily in the multi-core department. Apple is expected to use a more powerful variant of the A14 Bionic chip inside its upcoming Macs which should feature more cores and offer better performance as they will have a higher thermal headroom there.