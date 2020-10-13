iPhone 12’s Advertised $799 Price Tag Includes ‘Special Carrier Offers’; Actual Price Is $829

Apple had our attention when it launched the iPhone SE at a rather sweet price point of $399. Today the company has launched the new iPhone 12 series and has also revealed the price. We are not sure why but during the event iPhone 12 price is shown as $799 while in reality, it is inclusive of carrier offers. Without the offer, the iPhone 12 costs $829.

The $30 discount on iPhone 12 is available for AT&T and Verizon customers. If you are buying an unlocked version then the iPhone 12 price increases to $829. The same is true for iPhone 12 mini as well. With carrier offer, iPhone 12 is priced at $699 while the unlocked version is priced at $729. The only way you can get a $30 discount on both the phones is if you are an AT&T or Verizon customer.

Apple mentions the actual iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini pricing in the fine print. Moreover, only US customers will be able to take advantage of carrier offers while others will have to shell out an extra $30. This brings us back to the question, how much more expensive are the new iPhones? Considering the actual price, the iPhone 12 price has increased by $130. When launched, the iPhone 11 was priced at $699. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 mini is priced at $729 and comes with a smaller display as opposed to iPhone 11.

Our Take

That being said, we need to account for the fact that both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini-feature OLED display while the iPhone 11 comes with an LCD display. Also, the new iPhone’s offer 5G, and the increase in price is not entirely unjustified. We wonder what made Apple advertise the carrier price instead of the actual price.

What do you think of the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 pricing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.