iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Orders Start Arriving for Customers in Australia and New Zealand

It is iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch day and the first batch of devices has started making their way into the hands of customers across the world. Customers who had reserved the device for in-store pickup have also started receiving emails from Apple that their device can be picked up now.

Customers in Australia and other parts of the world where it is already October 23 have already received their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro units.

Via /Writtensine6

One user who purchased two iPhone 12 units has posted a picture comparing the size of the boxes of the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 11. Two iPhone 12 boxes stacked together is just slightly taller than an iPhone 11 box showing just how much Apple has managed to reduce the packaging size this year.

iPhone 12 box on the left, iPhone 11 on the right

To handle the rush for the new iPhone 12 launch, Apple Stores across the globe will open at 8:00 a.m. so that customers can pick up their devices quickly.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the social distancing norms, Apple is dissuading customers from lining up to buy the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro. Instead, it is pushing them towards an in-person reservation system in which it will provide customers with a token and when their number arrives, they can go inside the store and take their device. To avoid long queues, Apple will also be giving a reservation slot to customers standing outside and tell them to come back later. Anyone looking to buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro on launch day by walking into an Apple Store is strongly recommended to make a reservation first as Apple is seemingly not allowing walk-in purchases.

Apple has also set up Express Storefronts — a dedicated area in front of its stores — from where customers who pre-ordered the iPhone 12 online can pick it up.

If you get a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro today, do share some photos of the device with us in the comments section below.