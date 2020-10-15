iPhone 12 Pro around 25% Faster Than iPhone 11 Pro in Benchmarks

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 series. As expected, Benchmarks results for the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are popping up on Geekbench. As per the results, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip is more than 20 percent faster than its predecessor.

The Benchmark scores indicate performance gain in the region of 20-25 percent for the iPhone 12 Pro series. For instance, an iPhone 12 Pro benchmark shows 1,597 for a single-core and a multi-level score of 4,152. This roughly translates to a 26% improvement over iPhone 11 Pro Max’s single-core and a multi-core score of 1,327 and 3,289.

As reported earlier, the iPhone 12 Pro benchmarks are in the new iPad Air range, which is also powered by A14 Bionic. The recent iPad Air scores 1,583 in single-core and 4,198 in multi-core. Some of the iPhone 12 Pro’s are showing lesser multi-core score as compares to others. However, this is relatively common for newly launched phones, and the scores should stabilize in the upcoming weeks.

Apple says the A14 Bionic is the fastest smartphone chip and is built on a 5-nanometer process. The company claims a 30 percent increase in performance. Other improvements include a 16 core Neural Engine that is twice as fast as before. Apple also claims that A14 Bionic is 50% faster than any other smartphone CPU.

Recently we learned that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come equipped with a 6GB RAM instead of 4GB on iPhone 11 Pro. In all likelihood, the increase in iPhone 12 Pro performance can directly be attributed to increased RAM capacity and A14 Bionic. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin on October 16 and start shipping from October 23.