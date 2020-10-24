iPhone 12’s Ceramic Shield Glass More Durable than Previous iPhones

Apple highlighted the use of Ceramic Shield cover glass on the iPhone 12 series which it claimed offer 4x better drop performance. With the iPhone 12 now up for sale, Apple’s claims have now been put to test.

YouTube channel MobileReviewsEh used a force meter to test the durability of the iPhone 12’s cover glass and compared it to the iPhone 11 from last year as well. The force meter measures the pressure applied in Newtons. The iPhone 11’s cover glass cracked when 352 newtons of pressure was applied to it. In comparison, the Ceramic Shield of the iPhone 12 cracked at 443 Newtons. That’s a notable improvement and definitely confirms the iPhone 12’s screen is indeed more durable than previous iPhones.

In the scratch test, coins, knife, and keys could not scratch the Ceramic Shield glass which is typical of the strengthened glass used in smartphones. The iPhone 12’s display scratched at level 7 on the Mohs hardness test, while the iPhone 11 scratched easily at level 6.

YouTuber AppleEverythingPro has also done a drop test on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to test the toughness of the glass. Both phones survived multiple drops from the waist and head heights without any issues. It was primarily the stainless steel and aluminum chassis on both devices that showed signs of damage first with deformation and scuffs. It was only after being dropped face down from a height of over 10ft that the Ceramic Shield glass on the iPhone 12 Pro cracked, while the iPhone 12’s survived even that.

While these tests do reveal that the Ceramic Shield glass on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is more durable than the cover glass used on previous iPhones, it is still recommended that one takes extremely precaution in handling their iPhone and do not drop it unnecessarily as it can damage other components inside it.