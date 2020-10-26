iPhone 12’s Ceramic Shield Glass ‘Leap Forward for Durability’

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s Ceramic Shield cover glass has been put through its paces in a drop test to see if Apple’s claims of the glass being 4x more durable than before are true or not.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series only use the Ceramic Shield glass for the display, with the rear still using strengthened glass. In a drop test by Allstate, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were dropped from various heights on concrete to find out the durability of the glass. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s Ceramic Shield cover glass broke when the device was dropped face down on concrete pavement from a height of 6ft. On the iPhone 12, the cover glass had small cracks while the iPhone 12 Pro’s glass cracked completely.

In the rear drop test, the iPhone 12 again performed better as its rear glass and edges were only scuffed. The rear glass on the iPhone 12 Pro, in comparison, completely shattered on impact, including the entire camera housing.

Despite the Ceramic Shield cracking, Allstate Protection claims that the iPhone 12 is the “most durable smartphone” they have ever tested and notes that its glass is a “leap forward for durability, though “not indestructible.” The new flat edges of the iPhone 12 are likely also playing a role in improving the overall durability of the device.

Another drop test conducted by YouTuber EverythingApplePro had also shown the iPhone 12 Pro performing worse than the iPhone 12 in the test. The reason behind the results of both these devices can possibly be attributed to their weight. The iPhone 12 is lighter than the iPhone 12 Pro since it uses an aluminum chassis while the latter’s stainless steel chassis helps it feel more premium but also increases its overall weight.

Our Take

Despite the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro featuring a more durable cover glass, it is still strongly recommended that you use a case or screen protector on your device to protect the display glass from cracking. And if you have the money to spare, you should just get AppleCare+ for your new iPhone 12 as out-of-warranty display repairs for the device are very expensive.

Ultimately, one must remember that glass is glass and at one point, it will crack on impact.