iPhone 12 Display Repair Costs More than iPhone 11

With the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple has switched to its Super Retina XDR OLED panels and ditched the LCD panel. The move means the display quality on the iPhone 12 lineup is notably superior to the iPhone 11, though this does have a side effect.

The switch to a more expensive display also means that display replacement charges for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are higher than that of the iPhone 11. As per Apple, screen repair cost for the iPhone 12 will set customers back by $279 — up from $199 for the iPhone 11. That’s a lot of money for a display change, especially for the iPhone 12 mini which starts from $699. The repair charge of $279 is the same for the iPhone 12 Pro, though that remains unchanged from the iPhone 11 Pro series from last year. Additionally, Apple has also increased the repair charges for other damages for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Instead of $399 from last year, repair charges have now jumped to $449.

The repair charges for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max remains the same as last year. A display repair will set you back by $279 while any ‘other’ damage will cost one a whopping $549. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro do come with Ceramic Shield display which Apple says offers 4x better drop performance. This means the display on the new iPhones should not crack so easily when dropped, though its better that you do no push your luck,

If you are planning to get any of the new iPhones, it is recommended that you get AppleCare+ for them as well. That will reduce the repair charges for the devices by a huge margin. A display repair with AppleCare+ for the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro will cost only $29. Any other repair will cost you only $99. In the United States, Apple is now allowing customers to purchase AppleCare+ for new iPhones within a year from purchasing instead of the previous requirement of 60 days. You can also pay for AppleCare+ in monthly installments to reduce the blow to your wallet. Apple now also includes two accidental damage claims every year in AppleCare+ that makes the program worth the money, especially if you have clumsy hands.