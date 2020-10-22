iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Can Download iOS Updates Over 5G

Starting with iOS 14, Apple allowed iPhone users in India to download iOS updates over mobile data given the prevalent use of mobile data in the country. Outside of India though, Apple still required iPhone users to connect their device to a Wi-Fi network for downloading and installing iOS 14 updates. This changes with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro though.

5G support on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series means users can download large amounts of data on their device in just a few seconds. Thanks to superfast 5G speeds, Apple is now introducing an option to download iOS updates over 5G on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series, though the option is disabled by default.

As per Apple’s support page, one must go to Settings -> Cellular -> Cellular Data Options and enable the ‘Allow More Data on 5G’ option under Data Mode. This will allow your iPhone 12/Pro to use more 5G data which in turn will enable additional functionality like the ability to download OTA updates on mobile data. Additionally, it will also enable higher-quality video and FaceTime calls with a resolution of up to 1080p. Enabling the option will also allow compatible apps to offer the extra bandwidth offered by 5G to offer an enhanced experience.

Your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro must be connected to a 5G network to download iOS updates over mobile data. If it is connected to an LTE network, the download will not start. It is unclear if Apple is removing other restrictions for the iPhone 12 that it has limited to Wi-Fi on older iPhones including the ability to upload iCloud backups.

