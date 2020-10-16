iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Delivery Date Extends to November

Starting today, the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-order. If you have managed to buy the iPhone 12 right after pre-orders went live, then the delivery date will fall within October. However, for those who are booking now will have to wait for a little more. Currently, delivery time for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is stretching into November.

We also observed that some of the most popular iPhone 12 configurations are out of stock for October 23 delivery. The new iPhone 12 will be available on Apple Stores starting from October 23rd. Thankfully you can still choose store pickup and get your new iPhone 12 between October 23 to 27. However, it largely depends on configuration and the location you want to pick up the new iPhone.

The delay is only much longer for the iPhone 12 Pro. When we checked, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro delivery date extended up to November 12th. Once again, store pickup is available for October 23rd in some locations, and you might get lucky.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders start on November 6th, and the device will be shipped on November 13th. It looks like Apple anticipates greater demand for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It would be interesting to see how Apple will manage the crowd at Apple Stores. Perhaps they will hand over new iPhones in a staggering manner and ensure all patrons follow social distancing norms.

Which iPhone 12 model did you buy? Share your delivery dates in the comments below.