iPhone 12 Charges at Full 15W Speed With MagSafe Charger Only Using Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter

With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series, Apple also unveiled the MagSafe wireless charger. The wireless charger offers two benefits: first, it can snap on the back of an iPhone meaning no more alignment issues; and second, it can charge the iPhone at 15W speed wirelessly. However, it looks like to enjoy the 15W wireless charging speeds offered by MagSafe, one must use the 20W USB-C power adapter from Apple itself.

Apple does recommend using the 20W USB-C power adapter that it is selling for $19 with the MagSafe charger. What it does not mention is that using any other third-party charger will lead to the MagSafe charger charging the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro very slowly. This happens even when one uses a higher wattage charger including those that Apple bundles with its MacBook Pro lineup.

YouTuber Aaron Zollo tested various USB-C chargers with MagSafe on the iPhone 12 Pro including Apple’s older 18W USB-C adapter, 96W MacBook Pro power adapter, the Note 20 Ultra charger, Aukey 30W and 65W charger, and the 18W Pixel 5 charger. Barring the 20W USB-C charger, MagSafe charged the iPhone 12 Pro very slowly when used with any other charger.

Below are the full results from Aaron’s testing:

20W USB-C charger: 15W

18W USB-C charger: 13W but takes time to reach this figure

96W USB-C 16-inch MacBook Pro charger: 10W

Anker 30W PD1 charger: 10W

Aukey 65W charger: 9W

Pixel 5 charger: 9W

Note 20 Ultra charger: 7W

What the results clearly show is that if you want to enjoy the full 15W charging speeds offered by the MagSafe charger, you will have to use Apple’s 20W USB-C charger itself. Other chargers are not going to offer the same kind of charging speeds. The most probable reason behind other USB-C chargers not supporting 15W charging on the MagSafe is because they do not have the required PD profile. It is possible that down the line, we will see some third-party chargers that will have the required profile which should be able to charge the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at full 15W speeds using MagSafe.

Our Take

This move from Apple also means that even if you have other USB-C chargers, you will still have to go ahead and buy Apple’s 20W USB-C charger to enjoy the full 15W charging speeds on MagSafe. So much for Apple claiming that it is removing the charger from the iPhone 12 box for environmental reasons.