iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Announced With New Design, Super Retina XDR Display, More

Apple today announced the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 with OLED panels and 5G connectivity. The new iPhones come after months of leaks and a few weeks of delay due to the pandemic.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are big upgrades over the iPhone 11 lineup and come with a new design. The aluminum body is now completely flush and Apple has also repositioned the antenna for better network reception. Apple is also offering the iPhone 12-like features in a smaller package with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini that should please a lot of customers who have been looking for a compact iPhone.

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Thanks to the bezel-less design, the iPhone 12 mini has similar dimensions as the iPhone 7/8 despite packing a bigger 5.4-inch display. The Super Retina XDR display supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and comes with smaller bezels allowing for the compact form factor. The display has a notch to house the Face ID components. Despite its compact form factor, the iPhone 12 mini houses a dual-camera setup at the rear.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is the successor to the existing iPhone 11. While the display size remains unchanged on the iPhone 12, it now features a Super Retina XDR panel. Up until last year, the OLED display was one of the highlights of Apple’s ‘Pro’ iPhone lineup but the company is changing that this year. Apart from the obvious benefits that an OLED panel brings, the iPhone 12 now also features narrow bezels than the iPhone 11 giving a more immersive experience. Apple says the new iPhone 12 is 15% smaller than the iPhone 11 despite the same display size. The display also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The display on the device is protected by a Ceramic Shield cover glass which Apple says is the most durable cover glass ever and in its testing offered 4x better drop performance.

A14 Bionic

The iPhone 12 lineup uses the same A14 Bionic chip that Apple first debuted inside the iPad Air refresh announced last month. Apple says the A14 Bionic features 11.8 billion transistors and it is based on a 5nm fabrication process. The 6-core CPU of the chip offers a 40 percent boost in performance while the 4-core GPU brings about a 30 percent performance jump. The Neural Engine has also gotten a major boost and now boasts of 16 cores making it twice as fast as before. Lastly, the second-generation ML boosts machine learning calculations by 10 times.

Apple claims the new CPU is 50% faster than other smartphone CPUs in the market. The GPU is also up to 50% faster than any other smartphone GPU. With such a massive performance bump across the board, the iPhone 12 lineup is once again going to set a new bar in terms of performance. The faster Neural Engine, ISP, and ML will also greatly benefit apps that are increasingly relying on them for complex and specific tasks.

5G

Apple is debuting a new Smart Data Mode with the iPhone 12 lineup. Using this feature, the new iPhones automatically switch to LTE to save on battery life but switch back to 5G when an application demands it. In its testing, Apple has seen the iPhone 12 reach download speeds as high as 4Gbps. All iPhone 12 units sold in the United States will also support mmWave 5G which allows these phones to offer gigabit+ download speeds.

Price and Availability

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be available in Black, Blue, Product(RED), Green, and White colors. The iPhone 12 Pro lineup will be from October 16th and their retail availability will start from October 23rd. As for pricing, the iPhone 12 mini starts from $699 while the iPhone 12 starts from $799.