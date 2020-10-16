Certification Reveals 2,227mAh Battery on iPhone 12 mini; iPhone 12 Pro To Be Assembled in India and Brazil

Typically Apple doesn’t unveil all the specifications during the iPhone launch event. It is only through benchmarks, plist files, and certifications that we come to know about new iPhone specifications. The iPhone 12 mini has visited the ANATEL certification agency and reveals the battery capacity as 2,227mAh.

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on preorder today. Recently, we learned that iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, comes equipped with 4GB of RAM while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max features an upgraded 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 12 mini on certification comes bearing the “A2471” model number and mentions the battery capacity as 2,227mAh. The battery capacity might seem less, but it is still bigger than the 1,821 mAh battery pack on the 2020 iPhone SE.

Apple keeps the battery capacity under the wraps. Instead, the company says iPhone 12 mini can last for 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. Meanwhile, the 2020 iPhone SE also offers an identical 15 hours of video playback. Furthermore, Apple mentions that the battery on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can last for up to 17 hours of video playback. However, the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity is still unknown.

The ANATEL certification reveals yet another interesting fact. The iPhone 12 Pro will be assembled in Foxconn units set up in Brazil and India alongside China. We wonder whether Apple will pass on the price benefit and reduce the iPhone 12 in India. Both countries offer tax benefits for companies that assemble locally. The preorders for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will start on October 23 in India while the company is yet to announce Brazil’s date.