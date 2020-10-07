Apple’s iPhone 12 October 13 Event: Everything That Could be Announced

Apple sent out invites for its iPhone 12 ‘Hi, Speed’ event on October 13 yesterday. The event will happen less than a month after Apple held its ‘Time Flies’ event where it announced the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPads, and more. The ‘Hi, Speed’ event is going to be even more packed with plenty of announcements including the much-anticipated iPhone 12 lineup. Below is a roundup of everything that Apple is expected to announce at its virtual event next week.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

It goes without saying that the iPhone 12 lineup is going to be the star of Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event next week. The launch of the new iPhones has been delayed by a few weeks this year due to the pandemic but if leaks are anything to go by, Apple will more than makeup for the delay.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year which will include a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four iPhones are expected to feature 5G connectivity along with an OLED display. The more expensive Pro models are also expected to feature a LiDAR scanner for advanced AR features. There’s a lot that the new iPhones are going to back and it will be interesting to see what new features Apple debuts with them.

Read: Confirmed iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Features Based on Leaks

HomePod mini

There have not really been many rumors about a HomePod successor, though there have been reports of Apple working on a cheaper and smaller HomePod. A Bloomberg report claimed that we could see the HomePod mini launch this year which was further corroborated by reputed leaker @L0vetodream. With Apple not releasing the HomePod software version 14 update so far, it does seem likely that the company plans on releasing a smaller HomePod mini on October 13 at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event.

AirPods Studio

Another Apple product that has been in development for quite a long time but there’s no clarity on when it will launch. The rumored over-ear headphones from Apple were supposed to launch last year but that did not happen. A Bloomberg report last month claimed that Apple could launch the headphones before the end of this year alongside the new iPhones. With Apple no longer carrying third-party speakers and headphones in its retail stores, the stage is set for the debut of the HomePod mini as well as the AirPods Studio.

AirTags

AirTags have long been in development and they were heavily rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 11 lineup last year, though that did not happen. Rumors now suggest that AirTags will launch this year. They were not announced at the ‘Time Flies’ event last month which leaves the upcoming ‘Hi, Speed’ event on October 13 as their possible unveiling date.

AirTags are Tile-like tracking tags from Apple that you can stick to your item and can track them later on using the Find My app in case you ever lose them. Apple is expected to make heavy use of AR with AirTags as well as the U1 chip inside the iPhone 11 and presumably iPhone 12 lineup for precise indoor positioning.

Read: AirTags: Everything We Know About Apple’s Tracking Accessory

Apple Silicon Macs?

Apple announced its intention to switch to its own Apple Silicon chips inside Macs at WWDC 2020. It also noted back then that the first such Macs should be out for consumers before the end of this year. With Q4 already here, Apple’s upcoming ‘Hi, Speed’ event will make for a good platform to showcase what Macs with Apple Silicon chips can do. The company can announce the first Apple Silicon-based Mac, boast about its performance and power improvements and then put it up for sale in November.

It would be an odd move for Apple to hold another event for the launch of the Apple Silicon Macs in November and given how important the product is going to be, I don’t think Apple will prefer to announce it via a simple press release. So an unveiling of the Apple Silicon-based Macs at the ‘Hi, Speed’ event on October 13 is definitely possible.

What are your expectations from Apple’s upcoming ‘Hi, Speed’ event? Are you looking forward to the announcement of the new iPhones? Or is it the AirTags that you are more excited about? Drop a comment and let us know!