Apple’s iPhone 12 October Event Start Time in Your Time Zone

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 12 ‘Hi, Speed’ event is scheduled to take place on October 13 at 10:00 PDT. If you plan to watch Apple unveil its latest iPhones live but are wondering what the local start time of the event will be in your time zone, read below.

Even if you do not plan to upgrade to a new iPhone, there’s a lot in store at the event as Apple could also unveil the AirTags, AirPods Studio, HomePod mini, and more.

Read: Planning to Buy iPhone 12? Here Are The Best Places to Sell Your Old iPhone

Like all its other events, Apple will be live streaming its iPhone 12 event next week as well. The live stream will be available on Apple’s website, the Apple Events app on Apple TV, and even YouTube so you can watch it from any platform and on any device that you like. You always have the option of watching the event later on or reading about it but the thrill is to watch Apple unveil new products live. You can find the local start time of Apple’s Time Flies event on October 13 below.

Read: Apple’s iPhone 12 October 13 Event: Everything That Could be Announced

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Event Start Time

If you don’t find your city on the list, then head over to TimeandDate to find out at what time the October 13 event will start in your time zone. You can also find the local start time of the event below.

Click on the image to expand it

As always, we’ll be bringing live and exhaustive coverage of the event, so don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and RSS. There’s a lot that Apple is going to announce at the event. You can read our various rumor roundups below to get an idea of what Apple has in store for us next week.