iPhone 12 Pre-orders Starting Shipping to Customers, MagSafe Charger and Cases Also Start Arriving

Apple has started shipping out iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to customers who pre-ordered it ahead of their official release later this week. While the order page for customers still says “preparing to ship,” you can track your order by going to UPS website and using the reference number for tracking.

The reference number here will be the order number minus the last two digits. You will also have to use UPS My Choice for tracking the status of your order. In some cases, it is possible that UPS is yet to receive the iPhone from Apple so it might not show any updates for that tracking number.

Okay so this seems interesting. If you have ups my choice you can see every package that’s coming to your address. I see my iPhone 12 is on its way from China on Wednesday. However my scheduled date is on launch day (Friday). Interesting how Apple kneecaps the launch/ship dates.. pic.twitter.com/e3hBm0r862 — Eshu (@EshuMarneedi) October 18, 2020

iPhone 12 Pro already switched to “shipped” status arriving early just like with my iPhone X! Now I need this new magsafe charger for my watch and iPhone 12 pro @Apple @9to5mac @MacRumors @cultofmac @macworld pic.twitter.com/zgkQjWaLbK — Seb (@Belgiqistan) October 18, 2020

Most customers who pre-ordered the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro should get it on launch day even if UPS says the order could be delivered earlier in the week. Apart from iPhones, customers have already started receiving their iPhone 12 accessories from Apple, with some of them even receiving the new MagSafe charger and MagSafe cases. Interestingly, just like its new iPhones, Apple is not bundling a USB-C power adapter with the MagSafe charger as well.

The new Apple MagSafe charger and the USB-C 20W Power Adapter arrived early! A month to go before my iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives #MagSafe #magsafecharger #apple pic.twitter.com/PSDerNsgSg — Mihir Joshi (@riffola) October 17, 2020

Below is an unboxing video of the new MagSafe charger, though it is in German:

Have you pre-ordered the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? If so, what’s your order status? When do you expect to get your new iPhone — on launch day or is there going to be a delay? Drop a comment and let us know!