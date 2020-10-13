iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Price, Release Date, and Availability

Apple today announced the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 is the first one to go on sale, with the iPhone 12 mini coming next month. Find out the complete details on the price, release date, and availability of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 here.

iPhone 12 Pre-order and Release Date

The iPhone 12 will go up for pre-order first on October 16th in selected markets. Its retail availability will start on October 23. The iPhone 12 mini will go for up for pre-order on November 6th and hit the retail stores on November 13th. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in Product(Red), White, Blue, Green, and Black colors.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Price

You can find the pricing of the different storage variants of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 in various markets below.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at $799 and $699, respectively.

United States

iPhone 12 mini – 64/128/256GB – $699, $749, $849

iPhone 12 – 64/128/256GB – $799, $849, $949

UK

iPhone 12 mini – 64/128/256GB – £699, £749, £849

iPhone 12 – 64/128/256GB – £799, £849, £949

Australia

iPhone 12 mini – 64/128/256GB – AU$1,199 | AU$1,299 | AU$1,429

iPhone 12 – 64/128/256GB – AU$1,349 | AU$1,429 | AU$1,599

India

iPhone 12 mini – 128/256/512GB – Rs 69,900 | Rs 74,900 | Rs 84,900

iPhone 12 – 128/256/512GB – Rs 79,900 | Rs 84,900 | Rs 94,900

iPhone 12 Availability

The iPhone 12 will be available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions. It will be available to pre-order beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23. iPhone 12 mini pre-orders start from 5 a.m. PST on November 6, and retail availability starts November 13.

iPhone 12 will be available in India, South Korea, and more than a dozen other countries and regions beginning Friday, October 30.

Do you plan to purchase the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Mini? Are the prices of the new iPhones the same as the iPhone 11 lineup in your country? Or is it more expensive than before? Drop a comment and let us know!