iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Now Available for Pre-order, New iPad Air Too

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for pre-order on Apple’s online store along with carrier websites. Both devices will be available in retail stores starting on October 23rd.

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s protected by Ceramic Shield, an A14 Bionic chipset, a dual-camera setup with a wide f/1.6 aperture for the primary camera, and more. The device is available in five different colors and comes with up to 256GB storage. Price-wise, the iPhone 12 starts from $799 making it $100 more expensive than last year’s iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 has a new design that makes it lighter, smaller, and slimmer than the iPhone 11 despite coming with the same display size.

You can buy the iPhone 12 from retailers and carriers.

The iPhone 12 Pro has the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 12. It also features the same A14 Bionic chip. However, it comes with a stainless steel chassis, a triple-camera system that includes a 2x telephoto sensor, a LiDAR scanner that allows it to offer Night portrait and better low-light imaging performance, and more. It also ships with 6GB RAM and 512GB storage, though you will end up paying a fair bit for the latter. The new design ensures the iPhone 12 Pro is lighter and more compact than the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro starts from $999.

You can buy the iPhone 12 Pro from retailers and carriers.

iPad Air 4 Also Up for Pre-order

Apart from the new iPhones, Apple is also accepting pre-orders for the new iPad Air. The tablet’s retail availability is also scheduled for October 23. Apple had originally announced the iPad Air 4 in mid-September at its ‘Time Flies’ event. Pricing for the tablet starts form $599.

Which iPhone did you pre-order today — the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Or are you waiting for the iPhone 12 mini? Drop a comment and let us know!