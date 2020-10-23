iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air (2020) Now Available for Purchase as Apple Shares Launch Photos

Two of the four new iPhones that Apple announced earlier this month are now on sale in various parts of the world. Alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple is now also selling the iPad Air (2020) after originally announcing it at an event last month.

Apple has announced the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But due to the pandemic and a delayed production cycle, the company is launching the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro first. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are scheduled for launch in the first half of November.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both sport a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. They come with a new design language that makes them thinner, lighter, and more compact than the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 12 packs a dual-camera setup while the iPhone 12 Pro has a triple-camera setup which includes a 2x telephoto camera. The primary camera on both devices has been updated with a wider f/1.6 aperture. The devices are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip which the company claims is 50% faster in both the CPU and GPU departments than other mobile chipsets.

With social distancing norms being followed all over the world due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple has set up express storefronts and using an in-person reservation system to ensure that customers don’t line up inside its stores to get their hands on the new iPhones.

Apple has shared some photos of customers getting the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and checking out the new devices.

A lot of customers who got the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are also sharing their photos on Twitter.

If you get an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro today, do share some photos and first impressions of the devices with our readers in the comments below.

