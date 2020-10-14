iPhone 12 Pro Series Has 6GB RAM, iPhone 12 Remains at 4GB

Yesterday, Apple announced the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Now it has come to light that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature 6GB RAM while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are equipped with 4GB RAM. The information was obtained from plist files in the Xcode 12.1 beta.

Interestingly a Geekbench result for iPhone 12 Pro confirms 6GB RAM. In other words, both the plist and Geekbench results reveal 6GB RAM for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Previous year’s, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were powered by 4GB of RAM.

The new iPhones come powered by Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chip. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max increased RAM capacity coupled with a faster A14 Bionic is expected to result in significant performance improvement. As per the Benchmark, the iPhone 12 Pro’s single-core performance is in the league of the new iPad Air. That said, we will have to wait for other benchmarks to get a cleared picture.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are powered by an A14 Bionic chip based on a 5nm fabrication process. Apple claims a 30 percent increase in performance. Furthermore, the Neural Engine is now more capable as it gets 16 cores and is twice as fast as before. Apple also claims the A14 Bionic is 50% faster than other smartphone CPU’s in the market. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin on October 16 and start shipping from October 23.