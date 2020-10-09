Massive iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Leak Reveals Price, Faster Wireless Charging, Improved Cameras, More

Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 12 event next week, a massive leak originating from Weibo has detailed almost everything about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup. The new iPhones are going to pack a number of changes and are looking very impressive based on the latest leaks.

iPhone 12

In the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple will offer the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. Both devices will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants as indicated by recent leaks. As for colors, they will be available in Black, White, Red, Blue, and Green colors. The smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will start from $699 while the iPhone 12 will be priced at $799. The phones will feature a new camera sensor along with a wider f/1.6 aperture. There will also be a newer version of Smart HDR and Deep Fusion for improved image processing.

Apple will not be bundling a power adapter or EarPods with the iPhone 12 lineup. They will also feature wireless charging with speeds being bumped up to 15W. The devices will be the first to go up for pre-order on October 16 and then hit the stores on October 23.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro lineup will consist of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Interestingly, the camera setup on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be different this time around. The iPhone 12 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup along with a LiDAR sensor. There will be a new telephoto shooter with a 52mm focal length that will be capable of offering 4x optical zoom. As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will feature a 65mm telephoto lens that will be able to provide 5x optical zoom. Both these iPhones will also feature a wider f/1.6 aperture and 7P lens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also feature a 47% bigger sensor and an “Expansive” ultra-wide angle camera.

The iPhone 12 Pro lineup will start for $999 and they will be available in four colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue. The iPhone 12 Pro lineup will go up for pre-order on November 6 and retail availability will start from November 12. The phones will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. As per the leak, the display on the new iPhone 12 lineup will be marketed as Super Retina XDR Display. The new iPhones will also be able to shoot videos in Dolby Vision directly

Wireless Magsafe Charger

The leak also details that Apple will be bumping wireless charging speeds to 15W on its new iPhones and market it as MagSafe. Additionally, the company will be launching two wireless chargers: Magsafe Charger and Magsafe Duo Charger. While not mentioned, it is clear from the name that the latter will allow one to charge two devices simultaneously.

HomePod Mini

The leak also sheds light on the HomePod Mini that will have a $99 price tag making it notably cheaper than the original HomePod. It will be 3.3-inches tall and powered by Apple’s S5 chip, the one that’s found inside the Apple Watch Series 5.

Source: @UniverseIce, DuanRui, Weibo