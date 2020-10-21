iPhone 12 Pro Max Has a 3,687mAh Battery, Smaller than iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple only tends to quote battery life numbers for iPhones and never reveals its battery capacity. This is why one has to depend on the regulatory filing of these devices for such kind of information. The battery capacity of the iPhone 12 mini was already revealed by one such filing and now, MacRumors has found that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a battery capacity of 3,687mAh as per a regulatory filing on TENAA.

Interestingly, the 3,687mAh battery capacity means the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a slightly smaller battery than the iPhone 11 Pro Max which has a 3,969mAh battery. Despite the reduction in battery capacity by ~7%, Apple claims its newest iPhone offers the same battery life as the outgoing model. Apple rates both devices as offering 20 hours of video playback or up to 80 hours of audio playback.

Apple has likely made up for the reduction in battery capacity by using more power-efficient components that should help reduce the overall power requirements thereby increasing battery life. However, as many reviewers noted in their iPhone 12 Pro review, the addition of 5G means the iPhone 12 Pro Max is not going to last as long as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, especially if you use 5G a lot for downloading content.

The regulatory filing also confirms the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with 6GB RAM which is 2GB more than what the iPhone 11 Pro Max offered. The additional RAM should help in the long run and also allow the new iPhone to run heavy AR apps and games more smoothly.