iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini Leaked in Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Other Colors

Ahead of Apple’s event later today, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 12 Pro have leaked in all the new colors that Apple plans to offer them in. The renders also reveal the final design of the device which looks very similar to the existing iPhone 11 lineup.

As per the images shared by @evleaks, the iPhone 12 mini will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colors. The design of the handset looks very similar to the iPhone 11 albeit it comes in a smaller form factor. The new blue has a darker shade and definitely looks pretty attractive, though the green color is also pretty striking. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will also be available in the same set of colors.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Blass has shared renders of the devices in Blue, Gold, Graphite, and Silver colors. The blue color is the new addition here, though the gold color also looks very striking at least in renders. The images confirm that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will exclusively feature a LiDAR scanner at the rear, with the iPhone 12 lineup only featuring a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The leaked renders pretty much confirm everything about Apple’s upcoming new iPhones hours before Apple is scheduled to announce them at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event. You can check out the remaining colors of the iPhone 12 Pro in the gallery below.





With the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, Apple is replacing the Midnight Green color that it announced last year with the iPhone 11 Pro lineup with the new Graphite color option. As for the iPhone 12 lineup, it continues to come in a variety of colors to suit the varying taste of consumers.

Apple will be live-streaming its ‘Hi, Speed’ event later today so you can watch it on any of the devices that you own. You can also find the start time of the event in your time zone here.

Which color do you like the most from the renders above? Drop a comment and let us know!