iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order Time in Your Timezone

Apple today announced four new models in its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will debut next month, with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro launching first in October. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are slated to go up for pre-order on October 16 and then hit the retail stores on October 23. If you are looking to order the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12, check out the pre-order time in your local time zone here.

This time around, Apple will start accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 on October 16th at 5 a.m. PDT in the United States. Apple has typically started accepting pre-orders for new iPhones at midnight but since last year, it changed the pre-order time to a more reasonable 5 a.m. PDT.

If the iPhone 12 series will go up for pre-order in your region as well on October 16, you can find the pre-order time in your local timezone below. The retail availability of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will start from October 23rd.

You can find more details about the price, release date, and availability of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini here. Pricing and release info for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can be found here. There will be heavy demand for the iPhone 12 series this time around so make sure to get your pre-order in as early as possible. Alongside Apple’s online store, all major carriers will also start accepting iPhone 12 pre-orders at the same time.