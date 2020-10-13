iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Price, Release Date, and Availability

Alongside the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12, Apple also announced the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro series sees a staggered launch with the iPhone 12 Pro launching first and the iPhone 12 Pro Max launching next month. Read this post to know everything about the pricing, release date, and availability of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Pre-order and Release Date

The iPhone 12 Pro will go up for pre-order first on October 16th in selected markets. Its retail availability will start on October 23.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order alongside the iPhone 12 mini from November 6th in select markets. The new iPhones will then hit the retail stores from November 13th.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in Gold, Pacific Blue, Graphite, and Silver colors.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Price

You can find the pricing of the different storage variants of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max in various markets below.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

United States

iPhone 12 Pro – 128/256/512GB – $999 | $1,099 | $1,299

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB – $1099 | $1,199 | $1,399

United Kingdom

iPhone 12 Pro – 128/256/512GB – £999, £1,099, £1,299

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB – £1099, £1,199, £1,399

Australia

iPhone 12 Pro – 128/256/512GB – AU$1,699 | AU$1,869 | AU$2,219

iPhone 12 Pro Max– 128/256/512GB – AU$1849 | AU$2,019 | AU$2,369

India

iPhone 12 Pro – 128/256/512GB – Rs 1,19,900 | Rs 1,29,900 | Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max– 128/256/512GB – Rs 1,29,900 | Rs 1,39,900 | Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Availability

The iPhone 12 will be available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions. It will be available to pre-order beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on October 16, with availability beginning October 23. iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders start from 5 a.m. PST on November 6, and retail availability starts November 13.

Starting October 30, the iPhone 12 Pro will be available in India, South Korea, and other regions. In November, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will launch in the same markets.

Do you plan to buy the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max over the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12? If so, what makes you tilt towards the more expensive iPhone 12 variant? Drop a comment and let us know!