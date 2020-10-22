Video: iPhone 12 Pro Teardown Reveals It Has 2,815mAh Battery Just like iPhone 12

The newly-launched iPhone 12 series has four smartphones, the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. While the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale from 6th November, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale from tomorrow, i.e., from 23rd October.

The reviews of both of these smartphones are out. However, no English publication has posted a teardown video of either of these smartphones. Most probably due to embargo timeline. Surprisingly, that hasn’t stopped Chinese publications to post a teardown video of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro on the internet.

Yesterday, we got to see the teardown video of the iPhone 12. And today, we have a teardown video of the iPhone 12 Pro. This video, along with showing the internals of the iPhone 12 Pro, compares them with that of the iPhone 12. And the most interesting fact here is that the iPhone 12 Pro has the same 2,815mAh battery as the iPhone 12. It means that the iPhone 12 Pro packs a smaller battery than the iPhone 11 Pro, which came with a 3046mAh battery pack.

If you check specifications of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro on Apple’s website, you can see that both devices offer the same battery backup figures — 17 hours video playback (for downloaded videos), 11 hours video playback (for streamed videos), and 65 hours of music playback. Since these smartphones have the same battery capacity and charging speed, expect them to take the same amount of time for charging as well.

Now that the battery capacities of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are out, all we need to know is the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Certifications of these smartphones show that the iPhone 12 mini has a 2,227mAh battery, whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3,687mAh battery. Hopefully, teardown videos of these smartphones will drop soon, confirming these figures.

