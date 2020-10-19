Video: iPhone 12 Pro Unboxing Video Shows Mirror-like Shiny Sides

The most significant design change between the iPhone 11 Pro duo and the newly-launched iPhone 12 Pro duo is that the latter comes with flat sides that have a glossy finish and sharper edges compared to the rounded corners and matte finish on the former.

The press images and videos of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max that Apple has shared so far show that the sides of these devices are extremely glossy. But we haven’t had a chance to get a real-life look at the sides of the new iPhone 12 Pro series. Well, that was up until now.

A Twitter account that goes by @duanrui1205 has posted an unboxing video of the iPhone 12 Pro on the social media platform. And as you can see in the video, the sides of the iPhone 12 Pro look extremely glossy, almost like a mirror. It is much more shiny compared to the sides of the iPhone 11 Pro duo. And it undoubtedly looks very attractive.

The same Twitter account had leaked the release date of the iPad Air 4 along with its images and manual. So, the video that DuanRui has shared today is quite possibly a real one and not a hoax.

iPhone 12 Pro

Unbox pic.twitter.com/cpzNl196tS — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) October 19, 2020

The design of all iPhones since iPhone X has remained quite the same; each new model featured only a subtle change in design. And those phones look quite boring, to be honest. But not the iPhone 12 Pro. It brings a drastic change in design compared to all other iPhones since iPhone X.

The iPhone 12 Pro looks much more premium compared to its predecessor. More importantly, the design of the iPhone 12 Pro is very different than any other phone in the industry; it looks much more exotic. The design of the iPhone 12 Pro will undoubtedly be one of the main selling points of the device.

Our Take

While the glossy sides of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max look very attractive, it remains to be how easily does the steel chassis gets scratched and how do these smartphones look after a few months of usage. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comments section below.