iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE Battery Drain Test Comparison

A recent battery test of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro revealed these devices offered shorter battery life than the iPhone 11 and that using 5G reduced the battery life of the new iPhones by over 2 hours. The new iPhones ship with smaller batteries compared to their predecessor so there is going to be an impact on the battery life. But are the new iPhones really that bad in the battery life department compared to older iPhones?

A battery drain test comparison of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE conducted by YouTuber Mrswhosetheboss has revealed a clearer picture. For the test, the YouTuber kept the brightness of all iPhones was the same and then ran various apps and games on them to drain their battery.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro might come with 5G and a more power-hungry and bigger Super Retina XDR display, but they also ship with a more efficient A14 Bionic chip. In the battery drain test, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro easily outlasted the 2020 iPhone SE which with its 1821mAh battery lasted for just about 4 hours in the test. The iPhone 11 lasted for just over 5 hours in the test while the iPhone 12 Pro lasted just over 6 hours 30 minutes. The iPhone 12 also tapped out 10 minutes later after crossing the 6 hours 40 minutes mark.

When the iPhone 12 died, the iPhone 12 Pro Max still had 22% battery left while the iPhone 11 Pro had 14% remaining battery. The iPhone 11 Pro finally lasted for 7 hours and 36 minutes in the test — a whole hour more than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted for almost 8 hours 30 minutes — two hours more than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

While the iPhone 11 Pro’s battery life was impressive in the above test, one must remember that it features a smaller 5.8-inch display compared to the 6.1-inch panel found on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. As for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it is a substantially larger phone than the new iPhones as well and its direct competition is going to be the iPhone 12 Pro Max which launches next month. Another thing to note is that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were not connected to a 5G network in the test which will drain the batteries of these phones faster.

Going by the video, it looks like the iPhone 11 Pro offers better battery life than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. However, it also comes with a smaller display as well. Are you fine with a smaller display if your iPhone offers a better battery life? Drop a comment and let us know!