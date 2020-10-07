iPhone 12 Release Date: When Will Apple Launch the New iPhones?

Apple will be holding its ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 event on October 13 and the highlight of the event are going to be the new iPhones. With Apple announcing the iPhone 12 on October 13, when will the new phones actually hit the stores?

Going by Apple’s previous track record, the iPhone 12 lineup should go up for pre-order on October 16 i.e. three days after the event. After this, the devices will hit the retail stores and start shipping to customers a week later on October 23. However, there have been rumors of the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro series being delayed even further and that the iPhone 12 lineup will launch first.

iPhone 12 Pro Could Launch in November

Apple has done a staggered launch of new iPhones before with the iPhone X in 2017 and the iPhone XR in 2018. If one goes by rumors, it is possible the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will go up for pre-order on October 30th and then hit the retail stores a week later on November 6. Apple has already delayed the launch of its iPhone lineup by a few weeks this year due to the pandemic and this delayed launch of the iPhone 12 Pro lineup could further frustrate a lot of consumers. The launch of the iPhone 12 Pro could also coincide with the second launch wave of the iPhone 12 in more countries.

The iPhone 12 Pro lineup is expected to exclusively feature mmWave 5G connectivity which is going to be useful in limited markets where 5G is available. Plus, it’s the cheaper iPhone 12 lineup that’s expected to find more takers because of the current economic situations worldwide. With the global supply-chain under stress due to the pandemic, a delayed launch of the iPhone 12 Pro lineup from Apple will make a lot of sense. It will also allow Apple to stagger the rush that’s usually associated with a new iPhone launch for the safety of consumers worldwide.