iPhone 12 Might Support Reverse Wireless Charging for Future MagSafe Accessories

FCC filing indicates that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup could have a reverse wireless charging feature for MagSafe accessories. Apple did not mention anything about the new iPhones featuring two-way wireless charging when it announced them last month.

The iPhone 11 lineup was widely rumored to ship with reverse wireless charging but that did not happen. Inactive reverse wireless charging hardware was found inside these devices indicating that Apple was working on the feature but seemingly shelved it at the last moment. However, it looks like with the iPhone 12 series, Apple has included reverse wireless charging feature for MagSafe accessories.

“In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories [including] an external potential apple accessory in future.”

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculates that Apple could have hidden the two-way wireless charging feature for MagSafe on the new AirPods. At the moment, it is difficult to say if the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup indeed features reverse wireless charging or not. The devices have already been given a teardown treatment by the iFixit team and they did not mention anything about this.

If the required hardware is present, Apple could end up activating reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 12 series with a future software update, with the release coinciding with the launch of new AirPods with MagSafe tech. Do you think the addition of reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 12 series will be a useful addition? Or do you think it is just a gimmick?